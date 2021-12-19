GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,297 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,437,000 after buying an additional 281,616 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,940,000 after buying an additional 775,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,255,000 after buying an additional 118,805 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

