Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Lifted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Shopify by 5.5% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock opened at $1,323.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,492.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,470.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.