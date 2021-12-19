Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $11,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,196,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,648,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

