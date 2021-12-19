Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 4,095.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

NYSE THS opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.54. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.