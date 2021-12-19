RDA Financial Network Sells 394 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in ONEOK by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

NYSE:OKE opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

