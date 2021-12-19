Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 54.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $27.42 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

