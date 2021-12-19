Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 9,697 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.00.

TFX stock opened at $321.50 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

