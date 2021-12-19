Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 145,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after buying an additional 124,534 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 375.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 608.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,928,000 after buying an additional 4,128,140 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $59.42 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

