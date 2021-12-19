Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $403,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,973,000 after acquiring an additional 930,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

