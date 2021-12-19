Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 807,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,185,000 after purchasing an additional 79,332 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.73.

NYSE FIS opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

