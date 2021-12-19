Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Biogen stock opened at $237.43 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

