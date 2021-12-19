Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 88 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

FTNT opened at $333.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.42 and a 1 year high of $355.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

