Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ IHYF opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

