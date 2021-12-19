Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $237.10

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.10 ($3.13) and traded as low as GBX 223 ($2.95). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.97), with a volume of 749,616 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 237.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 238.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £707.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.53.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

