Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.63

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.63 and traded as high as C$61.74. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$61.74, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$929.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.11.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.66 million for the quarter.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

