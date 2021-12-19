Gateley (LON:GTLY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $226.40

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.40 ($2.99) and traded as low as GBX 225.99 ($2.99). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 227 ($3.00), with a volume of 86,175 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GTLY shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.96) target price on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Gateley alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £270.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 226.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 220.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other Gateley news, insider Rod Waldie sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.91), for a total transaction of £231,000 ($305,272.90).

Gateley Company Profile (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.