Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -234.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

NYSE WRE opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 180.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $530,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 195.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 107,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

