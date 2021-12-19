Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $355.56

Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 355.56 ($4.70) and traded as high as GBX 363 ($4.80). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 356 ($4.70), with a volume of 380,442 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 355.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 347.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £430.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68.

About Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.