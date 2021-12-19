Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as high as C$0.43. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 24,500 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$121.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia.

