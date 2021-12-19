BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Down 38.0% in November

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

Shares of MUE opened at $14.23 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

