NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,900 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the November 15th total of 810,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.5 days.

OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.6395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

