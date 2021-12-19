Short Interest in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Decreases By 39.0%

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ HLG opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $323.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.05. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $66.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.19 million during the quarter. Hailiang Education Group had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.48%.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.