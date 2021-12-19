VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.29. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

