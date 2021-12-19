Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 10,376 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 335,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 141.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $60.14 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70.

