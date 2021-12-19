Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 142 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $144.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.44. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 117.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

