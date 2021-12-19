A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

