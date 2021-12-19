Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana by 41.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.5% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 87,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,118,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $453.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $444.72 and its 200 day moving average is $431.27.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.15.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.