Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.70.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $380.94 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.19.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.