Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 273 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,043 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $218.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $152.93 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.