Insider Selling: Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Sells $20,827.80 in Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Lawrence Schimmel sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $20,827.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lawrence Schimmel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Lawrence Schimmel sold 150 shares of Professional stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $2,982.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFHD opened at $19.00 on Friday. Professional Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.06.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Professional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Professional by 163.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Professional in the third quarter valued at $8,235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Professional by 47.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Professional by 15.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Professional in the third quarter valued at $2,516,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

