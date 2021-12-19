Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski Purchases 10,000 Shares

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amarin stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 2.18. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Amarin’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 977.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth $59,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

