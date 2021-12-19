Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Insider Sells $24,276.96 in Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) insider Larry J. Miller sold 1,104 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $24,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a market cap of $212.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.70. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 18.78%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This is an increase from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 361.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 169,460 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $941,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.