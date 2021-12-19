Cary Baker Sells 337 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $27,226.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $206,625.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $113,670.45.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Cary Baker sold 9,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $720,000.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $152,025.00.

Shares of PI opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $89.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. Impinj’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Impinj by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

