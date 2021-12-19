Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.81

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $29.02 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.63 or 0.08273376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00076557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,107.28 or 1.00018836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

