NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $30.31 Average PT from Brokerages

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. NMI has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.06 million. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that NMI will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

