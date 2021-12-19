Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Market Capitalization Hits $18.38 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $18.38 million and approximately $46,773.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $387.36 or 0.00822458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.63 or 0.08273376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00076557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,107.28 or 1.00018836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 47,453 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

