Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Hits $53.24 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $53.24 or 0.00113044 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $93,434.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.63 or 0.08273376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00076557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,107.28 or 1.00018836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 241,998 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

