Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,714 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in BHP Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in BHP Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

NYSE BHP opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.12. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

