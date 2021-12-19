Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $62.85 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.