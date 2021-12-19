International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 436 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,408,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 268.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 363,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $203.49 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.99 and a one year high of $219.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.75.

