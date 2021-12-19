Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 150,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

