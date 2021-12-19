Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 68,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

