Simplex Trading LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 96,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

