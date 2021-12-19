Huntington National Bank Sells 1,507 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,572 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

