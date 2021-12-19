Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGR. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $104,139,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 21.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,729,000 after purchasing an additional 177,735 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 91.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,249,000 after acquiring an additional 170,478 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 18.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,708,000 after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NYSE:INGR opened at $95.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.06.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.