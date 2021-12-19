Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 797 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 144,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.14. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.