Community Bank N.A. Purchases 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

AMZN opened at $3,400.35 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,452.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,432.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

