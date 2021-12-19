Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 26th

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Marvell Technology has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $84.03 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of -158.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.