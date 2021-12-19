Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Plans — Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.09. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAND shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandstorm Gold stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,497 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.