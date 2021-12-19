Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants updated its FY22 guidance to $7.35-7.60 EPS.
Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $139.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 70.51%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.75.
In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.