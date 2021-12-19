Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants updated its FY22 guidance to $7.35-7.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $139.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.